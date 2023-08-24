TOBY SHAPSHAK: Watch out, they may hear what you’re typing
Academics have used AI to listen to and interpret keyboard sounds — with 95% accuracy
24 August 2023
My wife is not the only person who remarks about how loudly I type. Apparently I hit the keys like I did when I learnt to type on a typewriter.
My 60-words-a-minute touch-typing is not what it used to be, but my typing teacher would be proud to know I retained some of her instructions. She was known as Mrs Home Keys at Rhodes University for her repeated reminders to bring your fingers back to those keys...
