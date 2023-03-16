Opinion / Pattern Recognition

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Time is running out for the SABC

Ramaphosa has failed to act, and there are only two weeks left for him to do it

16 March 2023 - 05:00 TOBY SHAPSHAK

What on earth is happening at the SABC?

For five months President Cyril Ramaphosa has failed to appoint the board of the public broadcaster. It is not only reprehensible, but another example of our dithering president’s, well, dithering. ..

