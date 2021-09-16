TOBY SHAPSHAK: Actually, outsiders can read your chat
WhatsApp, with more than 2-billion users, routinely studies ‘end-to-end encrypted’ messages flagged as abusive
16 September 2021 - 05:00
Another week, another WhatsApp privacy scandal. Despite CEO Mark Zuckerberg telling the US Senate in 2018 that "we don’t see any of the content in WhatsApp", Facebook has 1,000 staff who check images, videos or messages reported to the messaging app used by more than 2-billion people.
The nonprofit ProPublica reports that teams of content moderators in Singapore, Dublin and Austin, Texas check items that have been flagged by other WhatsApp users as inappropriate or in violation of the service’s terms and conditions...
