IAN MACLEOD: Is there a Milei in South Africa’s milieu?
The Argentinian leader has captured public imagination. But beyond the theatrics, he offers some lessons South Africa would be well advised to consider
29 February 2024 - 05:00
“Afuera [Out]!” shouts Javier Milei as he rips up a card labelled ministry of tourism. “Afuera!” Down goes the ministry of culture. “Afuera!” The ministry for the environment & sustainable development hits the deck.
As president of Argentina, Milei followed through on warnings. He dissolved ministries, slashed red tape for business and took a chainsaw to spending. The result: Argentina’s first monthly budget surplus in more than a decade this January. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.