MARC HASENFUSS: The one retailer I’d buy
02 December 2021 - 05:00
Kaap Agri may operate largely in the sticks — being a mainly retail services company to farming communities — but the company is slickly run by a management team that grasps the intricacies of the target market. In fact, let me as bold as to say that if I had to choose one retail company on the JSE to invest in, it would be Kaap Agri.
The old co-operative retail store — where, as kids, we would go to buy our "vellies" and perhaps a pickaxe handle for a "rumble" on the edge of town — has changed. Capitalising on a captive market in certain farming strongholds, Kaap Agri’s Agrimark brand has morphed into a dynamic retailing format — and the retail offering now extends to convenience stores, liquor stores and pet stores...
