MARC HASENFUSS: Believing in Brian Joffe A rejigged Long4Life, it might be argued, would not really hold a portfolio that justifies a continued listing. I disagree

If I had any spare change (I don’t) I’d bank on a decent value uplift from Long4Life’s review of its corporate structure and strategic focus. The mooted exercise has already spurred much speculation — which is understandable, because the prime mover is dealmaking doyen Brian Joffe.

He knows about value creation, and I suspect he knows Long4Life needs a shift to regain momentum. Not much additional detail was provided at the recent investor presentation, covering its year to end-February results...