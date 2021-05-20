MARC HASENFUSS: Believing in Brian Joffe
A rejigged Long4Life, it might be argued, would not really hold a portfolio that justifies a continued listing. I disagree
20 May 2021 - 05:00
If I had any spare change (I don’t) I’d bank on a decent value uplift from Long4Life’s review of its corporate structure and strategic focus. The mooted exercise has already spurred much speculation — which is understandable, because the prime mover is dealmaking doyen Brian Joffe.
He knows about value creation, and I suspect he knows Long4Life needs a shift to regain momentum. Not much additional detail was provided at the recent investor presentation, covering its year to end-February results...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now