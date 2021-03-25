LETTER: Right of reply: Dave van Niekerk

Financial Mail published an article on 7 May 2020, “Ecsponent: Blue Financial 2.0?”, which raised the concern that R2.1bn may go up in smoke since the firm’s main asset, MyBucks, is in a precarious position.

Dave van Niekerk, the former CEO of Blue Financial and founder of MyBucks, which was purchased by Ecsponent, is concerned by the way he was depicted in the article, and complained that his views weren’t sought before the article was published.

In particular, Van Niekerk believes this could have misled investors as to the future prospects for Ecsponent.

Financial Mail stands by its original article and does not believe it was under any obligation to contact Van Niekerk, since he was only mentioned in passing. However, we have amicably agreed to give him a right of reply.

For context, last year Ecsponent decided to convert all its interest-generating income to equity in MyBucks — against Van Niekerk’s wishes.

Van Niekerk believes that Ecsponent’s conversion of its preference shares in MyBucks into equity was largely necessitated by the fact that its only income generating investments was, in fact, MyBucks. And the security held by Ecsponent, including Australia, were disposed of by MyBucks while under Ecsponent’s control.

Ecsponent has also punted investments directly into Zimbabwe just 30 days prior to the devaluation of that country’s currency, which led to Ecsponent losing R200 million in just one transaction.

Van Niekerk is of the view that Ecsponent’s issues are rather unique and that Financial Mail had no legitimate reason to include reference to him and Blue Financial in this article.

In terms of Blue Financial, Van Niekerk further points out that after the financial crisis of 2008, when even shareholders like AIG could not support the business, Blue Financial was subsequently taken over by the Mayibuye Group.

It was only in 2012, two years after Van Niekerk resigned, that Blue was suspended from trading on the JSE. Van Niekerk even publicly revealed a fraud between Blue Financial and Old Mutual.

As for Ecsponent’s new CEO, George Manyere, he was a board member of MyBucks since inception, and even non-executive Deputy Chairman of Ecsponent at one stage.

Van Niekerk has doubts about the propriety of several of Ecsponent’s recent moves — including how Manyere’s company MHMK was able to become the largest shareholder through converting R200m in debt owed by Ecsponent using MyBucks shares with a face value of R30m.

Dave van Niekerk

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za