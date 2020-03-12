LETTER: SMEs should circumvent labour legislation and wage sector agreements

I was dismayed and enraged to read about the demise of the Douglas Built cabinetry and furniture small business in “Little Shop of Horrors” (February 27 2020). To read about job losses happening due to ridiculous red tape during these times of low economic growth and high unemployment is infuriating.

Given that we’re unlikely to see any radical policy reform to roll back this kind of insanity, I’m inclined to agree with the labour lawyer quoted in the article, Michael Bagraim, when he says small firms must “get creative … duck and dive” to obviate the red tape that stifles and suffocates them.

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) should circumvent labour legislation and wage sector agreements by adopting a “co-operatives” arrangement where employees are converted into shareholding “directors” drawing a stipend or retainer of sorts (rather than a salary).

This means that labour legislation and wage sector agreements would not apply, and it would incentivise those involved to improve productivity and profitability because they will benefit directly from the firm’s commercial success. Alternatively, employees could enter into a “contractor/consultant relationship” with clear and mutually agreed terms of work obligations and remuneration.

It’s clear that if we want to mitigate a job-shedding crisis under a mountain of red tape, employers and entrepreneurs will have to get creative. As an established entrepreneur once said to me during a conversation about the small business landscape: “Forget about the government helping you in your business.”

Jabu Ntuli

Gardens, Cape Town

