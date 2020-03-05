LETTER: Eskom crisis as a catalyst for change

Though South Africans have every reason to feel despondent about the state of our economy, there are plenty of positive indicators of a changing tide.

The electricity crisis is perhaps the most obvious physical manifestation of our nation’s lost decade. Now, the chickens of neglect, mismanagement, and corruption have come home to roost.

But the crisis has also acted as a catalyst for change. In the past, the crisis exposed ideological schisms between the ministries of finance, public enterprises and minerals & energy. Yet the current crisis has broken the deadlock.

There is alignment between President Cyril Ramaphosa, Eskom CEO André de Ruyter and COO Jan Oberholzer on how to address Eskom’s immediate supply issues. The decision to announce 18 months of load-shedding, though unpopular, is a necessary truth that had previously been avoided.

Though Cosatu’s proposal of creating a special purpose vehicle to take over 50% of Eskom’s R400bn debt is not feasible, it is another indicator of a shift in the underlying political landscape. The trade union federation clearly now considers the electricity crisis to be an existential risk that requires urgent action.

The crisis has given birth to other ideas as well: mining companies will be allowed to generate their own power; discussions will move ahead about starting a power utility outside Eskom; and municipalities in good standing can procure their own power from independent producers.

It is clear that there is a willingness to explore previously taboo solutions. There is finally space for politically unpalatable truths to be made public. With this newfound candour, we may yet find workable solutions.

Adam Craker

CEO IQbusiness, Joburg