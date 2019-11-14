Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Pressure is a privilege for those who run industry

14 November 2019 - 04:00
Kay Asare-Bediako
In her Q&A with the FM (Backstory, October 31-November 6), Kay Asare-Bediako’s advice to her younger self — "Pressure is a privilege" — made for critical reflection. It reminded me of a scene in the legal sitcom Boston Legal, where Denny Crane and Alan Shore are bemoaning the day’s work. Crane turns to Shore and says: "At least you still got to decide what to have for lunch today."

Pressure is a privilege indeed. In SA, anyone who gets the opportunity to drive the wheels of industry needs to decide what to have for lunch and just get on with it — now more than ever.

Rian Bornman
Cape Town

