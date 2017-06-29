What you said online ...
What Financial Mail readers are saying about our stories
The resources that are ploughed into developing “blockbuster medicines”, without certainty of success, are colossal.
I’m interested in whether these drugs make any difference to the incidence of heart attacks and, if so, to what quantifiable extent.
The conflict of interest here is that pharma companies make drugs and market them with gigantic marketing budgets with the aim of making money. At the end of the day, they want to sell their drugs to make money. I want to know the quantifiable facts behind the benefits of these drugs — not some marketing mumbo-jumbo or spin from snake oil salesmen - Afro Juju
It’s a pity the journalist didn’t call the organisations that have specialised in trying to find out the true cost of making a drug (and that found it very difficult). Some of these organisations are large and well known and are in the US, but there is enough expert knowledge here to reflect the well-documented problems with pharma’s view of its costs. For one thing: the industry never separates the cost of marketing from the cost of actually making the drug. And there is a dirty mess hidden in the middle - Patricia Sidley
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says the minister of finance and Reserve Bank acted unlawfully by not recovering money paid to Absa, even though the Black First Land First (BLF) movement abandoned a court application on the same issue.
I’m just wondering whether Mkhwebane is working for the public or the Zuptas. To me it seems she is in the same stable as the BLF, Mzwanele Jimmy Manyi and the Gupta cronies - Wish Nkosi
