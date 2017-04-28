LETTER: Finance needs a strong leader

The column by Sikonathi Mantshantsha (Between the Chains, April 6-12) exposes the limitations of our new finance minister, Malusi Gigaba, who wasn’t even willing to defend his integrity or to deny his close friendship with the members of Gupta Inc.

With Gigaba’s poor record of managing various portfolios, it is most unlikely that he will resist state capture — and so the blatant criminal inroads being made into our resources will continue unabated.

To remain effective, the finance ministry will require the leadership of a strong personality and Gigaba does not fit that description.

The country’s image needs to be reestablished. Just as importantly, foreign investors need assurance that their investments will be protected.

We are far from the heady days of 1994 and the hope engendered by events then.

All that has now evaporated.

Our sovereign debt has reached unmanageable heights, and our future is in jeopardy.

Ted O’ConnorAlbertskroon