Shareholder grumbling about overpaid CEOs could jeopardise efforts by the big banks to lure and retain top talent
The man behind Magister, the putative white knight aiming to rescue Tongaat, says there are ‘bigger forces’ at play
People in Khayelitsha feel abandoned by police and politicians as gangsters run amok
More than 25 years after the first big empowerment deals were done in SA, the collective value of black-controlled entities on the JSE is an underwhelming 3% of the bourse’s R17-trillion market cap. ...
Two accolades in the past month reinforce how local producers are world-class. Now if only our exports reflected that
While SA waits for the Constitutional Court’s decision on a particularly pernicious threat to free speech, the UK government plans to introduce new laws to deal with the same problem — strategic lawsuits against public protection, or Slapps.
Introducing his plans, UK deputy prime minister and secretary of state for justice Dominic Raab described Slapps as a growing threat to freedom of speech and a free press...
CARMEL RICKARD: Oligarchs unwittingly give free speech a boost
As the UK looks to introduce news laws to thwart intimidatory lawsuits, SA’s Constitutional Court is deciding just such a case
