Opinion / In Good Faith

CARMEL RICKARD: Oligarchs unwittingly give free speech a boost

As the UK looks to introduce news laws to thwart intimidatory lawsuits, SA’s Constitutional Court is deciding just such a case

28 July 2022 - 05:00

While SA waits for the Constitutional Court’s decision on a particularly pernicious threat to free speech, the UK government plans to introduce new laws to deal with the same problem — strategic lawsuits against public protection, or Slapps.

Introducing his plans, UK deputy prime minister and secretary of state for justice Dominic Raab described Slapps as a growing threat to freedom of speech and a free press...

