Opinion / In Good Faith

CARMEL RICKARD: No hiding behind diplomatic immunity

In a decision with potentially far-reaching implications, the UK supreme court has found that the exemption from prosecution for diplomats may be waived in cases relating to abused domestic workers

14 July 2022 - 05:00

A major decision in favour of  breaching diplomatic immunity in cases where domestic workers are held under conditions of modern slavery has been handed down by the supreme court of the UK.

The case involved a Saudi diplomat in the country who was accused of abuse by his former domestic worker, Josephine Wong from the Philippines. If the allegation is proven, it would amount to trafficking and modern slavery...

