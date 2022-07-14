Some investors may feel there’s more bite left than R23 a share in those holdings PSG plans to hold on to after its planned unbundling
Over the past few years, Alviva has forked out R648m on new acquisitions
The citrus industry reels after new regulations are suddenly imposed
It’s costing the economy billions, and individuals their livelihoods. In the face of prolonged government inaction, voters are out of patience ...
The Overberg once teemed with wildlife, but the numbers have been radically reduced. The Cape Leopard Trust is out to change that
A major decision in favour of breaching diplomatic immunity in cases where domestic workers are held under conditions of modern slavery has been handed down by the supreme court of the UK.
The case involved a Saudi diplomat in the country who was accused of abuse by his former domestic worker, Josephine Wong from the Philippines. If the allegation is proven, it would amount to trafficking and modern slavery...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
CARMEL RICKARD: No hiding behind diplomatic immunity
In a decision with potentially far-reaching implications, the UK supreme court has found that the exemption from prosecution for diplomats may be waived in cases relating to abused domestic workers
A major decision in favour of breaching diplomatic immunity in cases where domestic workers are held under conditions of modern slavery has been handed down by the supreme court of the UK.
The case involved a Saudi diplomat in the country who was accused of abuse by his former domestic worker, Josephine Wong from the Philippines. If the allegation is proven, it would amount to trafficking and modern slavery...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.