CARMEL RICKARD: Fighting the City of Joburg Three court orders have found against the City of Joburg in a rates clearance dispute. In two of those cases, the city was found in contempt of court

The City of Joburg is surely setting something of an infamous new national record: three consecutive urgent applications have been brought against it, two of which have found it in contempt of court for disregarding the previous order.

All three orders concern a rates clearance certificate for a property owned by Sienaert Prop CC. According to Sienaert, it faces liquidation by Sasfin Bank if it is unable to transfer the property, for which it had applied for a clearance certificate, as part of a bigger deal...