CARMEL RICKARD: Ruling out prejudice A landmark ruling by Hong Kong's courts gives equal parenting rights to same-sex couples

For some time, I’ve deliberately been avoiding reading judgments from Hong Kong — it is just too depressing to see the political pressure China is placing on courts there.

And then, by chance, I spotted a most intriguing decision that just squeaks in as relevant to Pride Month, and provides proof that there are judges in Hong Kong who are still willing to think laterally...