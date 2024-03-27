JUSTICE MALALA: The ANC is too scared to lay down the law
The government is petrified, unable to enforce basic municipal bylaws or uphold the rule of law at provincial and national levels
It’s now accepted that the ANC — electorally bloodied but able to forge a coalition — is likely to remain a powerful force in our politics for another five years. It’s therefore worth examining why it continues to fail so spectacularly in key areas where it could easily score great victories. One reason is its unexamined relationship with policing and the rule of law.
Why am I writing this column sitting in the dark on the outskirts of Cape Town as load-shedding engulfs False Bay? Yes, it’s thanks to the ANC’s lack of foresight in building power stations in the early 2000s. Yet, at the heart of it lies corruption and sabotage of the infrastructure at and around power stations. If the government clamped down ruthlessly on the coal, transport and other mafias at power stations, Eskom would perform better. Crime and corruption are your answers...
