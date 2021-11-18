JUSTICE MALALA: SA, where voters love their abuser
In some platteland towns people have been suffering through neglect, yet they voted to carry on suffering
18 November 2021 - 05:00
Sometimes, in life and in politics, you have to acknowledge that there is much we still don’t know about the human heart. I am not going to try doing a trends analysis of some of the election results this week. I am just going to look at a few municipalities and wonder about the human heart and head.
In June, dairy food and beverage company Clover announced that it was moving its cheese factory, the biggest in SA, from Lichtenburg in the North West to Queensburgh in KwaZulu-Natal. At least 3,000 jobs would be lost in the North West...
