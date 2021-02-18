Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: Death by the president’s thousand committees It seems whenever there is a problem the president appoints an advisory council — and there are problems everywhere BL PREMIUM

Look, one day soon you might find yourself in business class, on a flight to Cape Town or Joburg. An enthusiastic air steward might offer you a glass of champagne. We now know that a pandemic might hit any minute, so accept the champagne with a measure of grace. Life really is short. Ask for a second glass. Then say hello to the person sitting next to you.

If you are flying SAA (cough, cough, cue nervous laughter), the lucky person next to you will be someone in government, probably a minister or director-general. Don’t ask them for their card. Ask them who their boss is. Because, in our new world, the minister or DG is not in charge of whatever they are supposed to be in charge of. There is an advisory council peering over their shoulder...