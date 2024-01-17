EDITORIAL: Teeger’s unplayable bouncer
CSA ducked and dived as it covered itself in embarrassment over the saga of the U-19 captain
17 January 2024 - 06:00
David Teeger is a batsman. But the way officials of Cricket South Africa (CSA) handled him, you’d think he was Fred Trueman and they were cowering third-league tail-enders.
Reluctant to face the Jewish teenager’s expression of admiration for Israeli soldiers after the October 7 terrorist attack, they eventually pushed CSA chair Lawson Naidoo out to the crease. And he performed like a No 11...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.