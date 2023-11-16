EDITORIAL: Ramokgopa mix was a ministerial trifecta too far
A mandate to implement reform means nothing if you’re not empowered to do so
We hate to say “I told you so”, but recent reports about “powerless” electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa tell us what we’ve known all along: that a mandate to implement reform means nothing if you’re not empowered to do so. And that having Gwede Mantashe, Pravin Gordhan and Ramokgopa in the mix is a ministerial trifecta too far.
For a minister charged with ensuring security of electricity supply, “Sputla” seems to have little backing in doing so. And, as usual, it’s Eskom casting a dark shadow over matters. Central to the confusion is that Ramokgopa seems to have little access to the Eskom board; that pleasure is firmly in the hands of Gordhan. Quite how Ramokgopa is supposed to determine the steps needed to build capacity is anyone’s guess. ..
