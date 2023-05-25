Opinion / On My Mind

SANISHA PACKIRISAMY: Navigating the shifting sands of nonalignment

South Africa needs to strike a delicate balance between its commitment to nonalignment and the need to forge new partnerships in a multipolar global landscape

25 May 2023 - 05:00 Sanisha Packirisamy

Our country has historically held a prominent role within the global nonaligned movement, its trajectory marked by the triumph over apartheid and the establishment of a constitutional democracy.

The nation’s foreign policy has been rooted in the values of peaceful coexistence, multilateralism and international law. But in recent times, the task of navigating our relations with major powers has become more complex. Today, South Africa is at a crucial crossroads that threatens to unsettle its diplomatic alliances...

