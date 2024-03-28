Opinion

THE BODY POLITIC

SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: How to sink a city

Madibeng is where service delivery goes to die. It’s hardly surprising, when you consider the flagrant disregard for financial management — not to mention a side order of fraud

28 March 2024 - 05:02
by Shirley de Villiers

Welcome to Madibeng, the Wild West of mismanagement.

Nearly a quarter of the North West municipality’s R2.9bn budget has been siphoned off on duplicate and inflated payments, fraud, theft and corruption. That’s according to forensic investigations going back to 2018, City Press reported this weekend...

