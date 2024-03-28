THE BODY POLITIC
SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: How to sink a city
Madibeng is where service delivery goes to die. It’s hardly surprising, when you consider the flagrant disregard for financial management — not to mention a side order of fraud
28 March 2024 - 05:02
Welcome to Madibeng, the Wild West of mismanagement.
Nearly a quarter of the North West municipality’s R2.9bn budget has been siphoned off on duplicate and inflated payments, fraud, theft and corruption. That’s according to forensic investigations going back to 2018, City Press reported this weekend...
