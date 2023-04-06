Opinion

CHRIS ROPER: Independent Media: the real bad news

A recent open letter by Business Report’s executive editor lays bare the deep-seated issues at Independent Media — and the damage management has caused both to the group’s real journalists and to the media as a whole

06 April 2023 - 05:03 Chris Roper

The Bob Dylan song Idiot Wind is ostensibly about his relationship with the media. It goes something like this: Someone’s got it in for me / They’re planting stories in the press / Whoever it is I wish they’d cut it out quick / But when they will I can only guess.

It could be the soundtrack to the execrable journalism that is going on at Independent Media...

