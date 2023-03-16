Opinion

VIEW FROM THE THAMES

DEON GOUWS: Holding two opposed ideas

‘One should ... be able to see that things are hopeless and yet be determined to make them otherwise,’ wrote F Scott Fitzgerald in 1936. Is this the approach one should have to South Africa in 2023?

16 March 2023 - 05:00 Deon Gouws

Last month, after a family visit to South Africa, I bemoaned the electricity crisis in the motherland. A few people pointed out that the piece was rather less upbeat than my usual style of writing.

It is certainly difficult to view the glass as half-full when the power grid is on the brink of collapse and corruption runs rife throughout Eskom, as recently confirmed in the now-viral André de Ruyter interview. But I promised the editor that I would try to come up with a retort to my own pessimistic piece of yester-month, so here goes …..

