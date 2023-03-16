Sun is back with a bang — and its shares are still seen as cheap, even with an almost 60% rally over the past year
The time for urgent action is now, Mupita insists, adding that the country is staring over the edge of a cliff
The PIC wants its R4.3bn investment back but there won't be much of it left by the time the court case is over
The pressure is on new electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa to end load-shedding. His backers believe he’s the real deal, and up to the task. If they’re wrong, the consequences could be ...
Chef and restaurateur Luke Dale Roberts is revamping his portfolio of restaurants to reflect Cape Town’s unquenchable appetite, and Joburg’s attention deficit problem
VIEW FROM THE THAMES
DEON GOUWS: Holding two opposed ideas
‘One should ... be able to see that things are hopeless and yet be determined to make them otherwise,’ wrote F Scott Fitzgerald in 1936. Is this the approach one should have to South Africa in 2023?
Last month, after a family visit to South Africa, I bemoaned the electricity crisis in the motherland. A few people pointed out that the piece was rather less upbeat than my usual style of writing.
It is certainly difficult to view the glass as half-full when the power grid is on the brink of collapse and corruption runs rife throughout Eskom, as recently confirmed in the now-viral André de Ruyter interview. But I promised the editor that I would try to come up with a retort to my own pessimistic piece of yester-month, so here goes …..
