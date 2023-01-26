THE FINANCE GHOST: Yes, big tech stopped the headcount

Small-cap company Transpaco has been around since 1987 — but despite doing wonders with Nampak’s unwanted assets it’s still not on investor radars
In a blistering new paper, economist Claude de Baissac excoriates the crumbling South African state, and touts a possible class action against the ANC
The retailer seems to be working on cleaning up its act after board ructions and damaging revelations — but have all the skeletons been swept from the shelves?
As the country rises up against record blackouts of up to 12 hours a day, South Africa’s world-first ‘just energy transition’ deal provides a way out of the darkness. But the ANC’s byzantine politics ...
A bench designed by a Zulu woman, with a woven back made by women from a rural Zululand village, is on display at one of Europe’s largest modern art museums and is helping to elevate traditional ...
Back in November in this very column, I wrote an article called “Stop the big tech headcount!” — a nod to the desperate need for big tech firms to slow down the hiring madness. It was obvious to anyone with the smallest appreciation for operating margins that things simply couldn’t continue the way they were.
In banking, the concept of “jaws” gets thrown around. It means the difference in growth rate between revenue and expenses. If revenue is growing faster than costs, you’re in positive jaws territory and margins are going the right way. Banks watch this carefully because it is difficult for them to claw back any margin destruction...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
THE GHOST TRAIN
THE FINANCE GHOST: Yes, big tech stopped the headcount
A frenzied hiring spree among the goliaths is finally over, replaced by sweeping layoffs. But don’t think the heady Covid margins are bouncing back any time soon
Back in November in this very column, I wrote an article called “Stop the big tech headcount!” — a nod to the desperate need for big tech firms to slow down the hiring madness. It was obvious to anyone with the smallest appreciation for operating margins that things simply couldn’t continue the way they were.
In banking, the concept of “jaws” gets thrown around. It means the difference in growth rate between revenue and expenses. If revenue is growing faster than costs, you’re in positive jaws territory and margins are going the right way. Banks watch this carefully because it is difficult for them to claw back any margin destruction...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.