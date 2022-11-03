×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

THE GHOST TRAIN

THE FINANCE GHOST: When the balance sheet breaks

Tongaat is another cautionary tale to investors in any overindebted company — and there are more than a few red flags to look out for

BL Premium
03 November 2022 - 05:00 THE FINANCE GHOST

Business rescue: two words that no equity investor wants to read. To be fair, creditors don’t want to see it happen either. The biggest winner in this process is usually the business rescue practitioner. If things go well, the staff (or most of them) hang onto their jobs and the business doesn’t disappear from the market altogether.

The latest example is Tongaat Hulett, the embattled sugar company that has been a victim of alleged accounting misstatements, a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic (touch wood) and a province that appears to have angered all the gods, ancestors and, quite frankly, every mysterious being you can think of. The KwaZulu-Natal economy has suffered huge setbacks in the past couple of years and Tongaat Hulett is headquartered in the region with most of its operations there...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.