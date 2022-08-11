A reader asks which is better: the government’s low-cost retail bonds, or a listed bond ETF?
State signal distributor Sentech, which was spun out of the SABC in the mid-1990s, is drawing fire from its biggest clients, which have accused it of abusing its monopoly.
The SABC, e.tv parent eMedia Investments, and Primedia, which owns radio stations 702, 947 and CapeTalk, have all gone on the offensive against Sentech in written submissions to communications regulator Icasa, which is investigating the market for signal distribution services in SA...
MCLEOD COMPUTING
DUNCAN MCLEOD: Sentech gets a bad signal
The state-owned broadcasting body may soon face an existential reckoning as the high costs it charges and its monopoly upset some customers
