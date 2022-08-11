×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

homophobia

CHRIS ROPER: First they came for the foreigners …

SA is a standout — in Africa at least — when it comes to the protection of LGBTQ+ rights. But as politics takes a harder turn to populism, will this become the next divisive weapon?

11 August 2022 - 05:00

Now that almost every populist movement, political party and entrepreneurial fake news merchant is pushing the xenophobia sales pitch in SA, someone is bound to start looking elsewhere for a brand differentiator.

There’s the race one, of course, the anti-West one, and radical economic transformation, among others. But as sure as God didn’t make little green apples, the diminishing returns on the tried-and-tested shibboleths that drive the economy of hatred are going to force someone to come up with something fresh...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.