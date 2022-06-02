GLOBAL INVESTOR
JEAN PIERRE VERSTER: Electric vehicles are the new big thing, but tread carefully
The electric vehicle scramble is here, but which carmakers are likely to prove victorious in this race?
02 June 2022 - 05:00
Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) continue to gain market share globally. In China, BEVs are now consistently more than 20% of overall monthly passenger car sales.
In Norway, more than 80% of car sales year to date are BEVs. In the US, excited Ford fans started taking delivery of their F-150 Lightning pickup trucks (South Africans would call them bakkies) last month. The F-150 BEVs have been so popular that Ford has had to close orders for the rest of 2022. Clearly, the BEV future has arrived...
