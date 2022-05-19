VIEW FROM THE THAMES
DEON GOUWS: When you invest, be more like Alfie
Deon Gouws’s dog may hold some valuable lessons for jittery investors during the current market rout
19 May 2022 - 05:00
A few years ago our firm held a conference at which I introduced clients to one Alfred Etienne Watterton Gouws. That’s quite a big name for a little dog, you might say, for this is our family’s Bichon Frise.
I showed those present four pictures of Alfie taken at various significant moments. One was in February 2018, when the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 1,000 points in a day. Another was after Donald Trump had declared a trade war. The third was when North Korea fired a missile over Japan. And the last was after Markus Jooste resigned...
