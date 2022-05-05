Opinion nuclear comment CHRIS ROPER: Zuma’s nuclear-powered venality If there’s one takeaway from Nuclear: Inside SA’s Secret Deal, it’s that society needs to remain vigilant when it comes to the government’s energy plans

There’s a telling description towards the end of Nuclear: Inside SA’s Secret Deal, Karyn Maughan and Kirsten Pearson’s excellent, eminently readable book about Jacob Zuma’s attempt to destroy the economy by committing us to a R1-trillion-plus nuclear deal with Russia. Well, to destroy what was left of the economy, after he’d charitably given most of it to the Save the Guptas fund.

It concerns the moment the then president lost his grip on power at the ANC’s 2017 national elective conference, as the party voted in Cyril Ramaphosa as its new president, and it is described through the lens of an opportune video captured by journalist Nickolaus Bauer...