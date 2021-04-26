SAM MKOKELI: Tokyo Sexwale, the chairman of fools

The story of Tokyo Sexwale’s fall would be funny, were it just a work of fiction. Sadly, it’s not. Here is a man who, many thought, still behaved with a semblance of rationality, publicly advertising that this is no longer the case.

A cursory look at his history and character may show, however, that the man has been in freefall for a while. Thanks to a megalomaniacal streak, which has left him with few friends or comrades, he has become easy pickings for conmen. He is no longer the billionaire he once was, his business having diminished almost as rapidly as his political career.

All that's left is a narcissist with no sense of how he fell on hard times — well, as hard as it can be for a former billionaire.

By some counts, his fortune has dwindled to under R100m, give or take. It doesn’t help that his divorce coincided with deals drying up. But it meant that with friends being few, Sexwale no longer has the benefit of a battery of public relations gurus and other advisors who would have advised him against last week's public meltdown.

It made him peculiarly vulnerable to believing that there is a ‘White Boy Spiritual Trust Fund’, containing trillions. And he is impervious to reason, including about simple processes: like how scams, or the world of banking, really works. It smacks of a certain kind of greed.

Former president Thabo Mbeki diagnosed the problem in a Nelson Mandela Lecture last year, when he spoke of greed in the way only he can. "Thus every day and during every hour of our time beyond sleep, the demons embedded in our society that stalk us every minute, seem to always beckon each one of us towards a realisable dream and nightmare. With every passing second, they advise, with rhythmic and hypnotic regularity — get rich! get rich! get rich! And get rich at all costs".

The story of Gabriel Mosima "Tokyo" Sexwale is similar to that of Farai Chari, a fictional character in the novel "Chairman of Fools”.

There, Zimbabwean writer Shimmer Chinodya uses Farai Chari, a successful writer and professor, to explore the masculinities present in upper-middle-class societies. Having failed to meet the expectations projected on him — both his own expectations and that of society — Chari goes quietly cuckoo, without realising he’s gone off the rails.

Chinodya could write another similar book, this time based on a true story. He could set it anywhere in SA, such as Cape Town’s Valkenburg.

Like Farai, the "Chairman of Fools”, few people can square the person they saw last week with their image of the billionaire, the former commander of uMkhonto weSizwe sentenced to Robben Island for 13 years for his political activities, and the first Premier of Gauteng after democracy.

This is a man who, twice, came close to the Presidency. First, he threw himself into the running to succeed Mbeki at the ANC’s elective conference in Polokwane in 2007, but stepped aside at the last minute for Jacob Zuma, who needed it more. Then, in 2012, he stood against Cyril Ramaphosa, jostling to be Jacob Zuma's deputy. Ramaphosa got 3,018 votes, and Sexwale a mere 463.

Were it a fictional story, set in some institution somewhere, this Tokyo Sexwale would regale his fellow inmates with how he used to be a billionaire, how he was a better businessman than Ramaphosa, and how he was on Robben Island with Madiba. A few would giggle awkwardly at what they imagined to be made-up up stories. "I was on death row,” this character would say. "You know Solomon Mahlangu? They hanged him, not me. I was on death row like him.”

Sadly, however, this isn’t a work of fiction. The real Sexwale is a man who, at the height of his desperation, found himself in the belly of State Capture when he was appointed chair of Trillian, a company that claimed billions for work not done at Eskom and Transnet.

For this, he earned a cool R500,000 per month. Commendably, Sexwale commissioned advocate Geoff Budlender to investigate Trillian’s affairs — something which earned him a lot of credit, as it highlighted some of the dodgy goings-on at the company owned by Gupta lieutenants Eric Wood and Salim Essa.

A question emerges from this: has Sexwale no information that could help the Zondo commission? Or, at this point, would no-one believe him?

But instead of helping everyone understand the Trillian debacle, he is concerned only with his own problems — suggesting he may have lost a lot of money in the scam. The Chairman of Fools does not realise the joke is on him.