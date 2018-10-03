If SA is open for business, why are we putting up roadblocks for mining investors?

Until the election of Cyril Ramaphosa as the leader of the ANC at its December 2017 conference, the government’s clarion call that “SA is open for business” was becoming hackneyed and hollow. Ramaphosa’s election added fresh optimism, and when the same call was made at the World Economic Forum in Davos in January, it was greeted with greater interest and far less scepticism than in the past.

However, since Davos and the announcement of the process to expropriate land without compensation, the initial optimism has been steadily waning. One cannot merely pay lip service to the “SA is open for business” refrain and expect investors to flock to the country.

Rectifying plans must be put in place and hurdles to doing business must be removed. This is particularly so with regards to the mining industry, which has been beset with problems for many years and which is in desperate need of a fresh, pragmatic approach to attract development investment and stimulate mergers and acquisitions (M&As).

Without a doubt, the regulatory uncertainty created by the protracted delay in gazetting the 2018 Mining Charter III – dubbed Mining Charter III – was highly negative. Although the charter published by mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe on September 27 2018, is an improvement on the controversial Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Charter for the South African Mining and Minerals Industry published by his predecessor on June 15 2017, it still falls short of encouraging investment.

Balancing the interests of stakeholders is an invidious task, but without viable mining projects and operations, there will be no interests for stakeholders to hold. It is regrettable that the concept of “implementation guidelines” has been introduced, as it undercuts the certainty created by the gazetting of Mining Charter III. One can anticipate a flurry of negotiation over the next two months as stakeholders seek to bolster their respective positions in regard to such guidelines.

"Once empowered, always empowered"

The “once empowered, always empowered” principle, which relates to mining companies being able to claim recognition for previous black economic empowerment (BEE) transactions – notwithstanding that the BEE entities involved have since sold their interests or shares, thereby bringing such mining companies below the 26% BEE ownership threshold – was finally recognised by the High Court in its judgment on April 4 2018. The certainty brought by this judgment has been partially recognised in the provisions of Mining Charter III, hopefully thereby lessening the chance of further litigation in this regard.

The fate of the almost forgotten Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Amendment Bill of 2013, which has been subject to legislative processes in SA since 2013, is now also more certain. The bill contains numerous controversial proposals that are unlikely to pass constitutional muster.

Many specialised and experienced stakeholders within the mining sector made valuable comments and suggestions to make the bill more practical and palatable to investors and the industry. These comments and suggestions were largely ignored. The Cabinet has now agreed that this bill will be withdrawn. The mining industry must, however, wait to see what surprises the bill's successor will bring.

In the interests of SA, it is up to the government to sit with the mining industry and to thrash out what are very real problems, in a spirit of bona fide consultation. The issues being raised by the mining industry need to be recognised as cogent and pertinent.

However, not only the regulatory framework and the department of mineral resources are at issue. Anyone involved in mining mergers and acquisitions will attest to the frustration of parties when they are told of the long lead times in procuring Competition Commission approval and consent in terms of section 11 of the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act (MPRDA).

This is particularly so where there is a distressed asset involved in the transaction (as is frequently the case in the current climate) and an expedited closing of the transaction would lead to a retention of jobs or, at least, a reduction in the number of retrenchments. The Competition Commission’s approach to the public interest issues of BEE and the employment aspects of M&A transactions is resulting in more complex, costlier and more delayed applications for competition approval.

The Competition Amendment Bill

There is significant uncertainty about how these public interest considerations fit into the broader existing policy framework. The Competition Amendment Bill now before Parliament does little to address the potential for conflicting outcomes and policy incongruence on transformation and jobs.

This bill introduces a new substantive ground that must be considered by the Competition Commission when deciding on a merger: “the promotion of a greater spread of ownership, in particular to increase the levels of ownership by historically disadvantaged persons and workers in firms in the market”.

The difficulty with addressing these public interest considerations throughout the merger control process is that the Competition Commission has been imposing conditions and seeking unwarranted undertakings from parties outside a clear and predictable policy or legal framework. In turn, the parties are hesitant to fight plainly unjustifiable conditions for risk of being seen as anti-transformation or delaying their transactions.

However, ill-considered public interest conditions and undertakings invariably add to the cost of doing business and do nothing to encourage investment. Much work will have to be done to further the rational and proportional assessment of these important public interest considerations in mergers.

The position on obtaining section 11 consent is generally even worse. In a presentation on November 15 2017 to the portfolio committee on natural resources, the deputy director-general of mineral resources conceded that the department's “administrative challenges were a lack of funding for the required human resource capacity to implement the departmental mandate [and] the high number of applications received in relation to the human capacity to process within the stipulated time frames”.

Although the comment was made with regards to new applications for rights, the same applies to applications in terms of section 11. If there is such a lack of capacity, why then add further layers of complexity to the section 11 process? The 2008 MPRDA Amendment Act sought to amend section 11 so that it would apply to any transfer of shares in a private company covered by that section and not only to the transfer of a controlling interest in that company, as well as to any change of control in a listed company.

Although the operation of this amendment was subsequently suspended (and a similar provision was contained in the about-to-be-withdrawn bill), it could at any time become law.

Given the lack of capacity, one can only wonder how long a period will be required to obtain section 11 consent. Certainly, international investors and South African contracting parties alike will be unwilling to put their transactions on hold until such consent is eventually granted.

To make matters worse, the Proposed Regulations Pertaining to the Financial Provision for Prospecting, Exploration, Mining or Production Operations, which were published for comment on November 10 2017 (2017 Regulations) by the minister of environmental affairs contemplate, in regulation 10(2), that any applicant for consent under section 11 or section 102 of the MPRDA to alienate a right must also submit to the department of mineral resources a determination of the financial provision for rehabilitation, together with the plans and report referred to in regulation 6. This adds to the transactional costs and delays in South African mining M&As and to the administrative burden on the department.

Regulation 10(2)(b) of the proposed Financial Provision Regulations also requires that once the financial provision has been assessed in accordance with the determination submitted to the department of mineral resources, payment of the financial provision or proof of provision of a financial guarantee must be provided before the section 11 or section 102 consent can be received. This could pose a substantial financial burden on a proposed acquirer, as it would be compelled to provide financial provision before becoming the owner or holder of the right.

It is an unwelcome and impractical provision as there could be a substantial delay between obtaining section 11 consent and the actual closing of the transaction. In addition, the 2017 regulations state that “no financial guarantee … may be used for the financial provision required for remediation of residual environmental impacts”. In other words, a financial guarantee is not considered sufficient for post-closure impacts, and provisioning in this regard must instead be paid into a bank account controlled by the minister or into a trust fund.