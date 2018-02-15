Money & Investing / Global Markets

GLOBAL MARKETS: Credit Suisse hit by US lawsuit

15 February 2018 - 08:03
HARD CHEESE A class-action lawsuit in New York accuses Credit Suisse the bank, Thiam and Mathers of giving false and misleading information about risky investments that led to a drop in the Swiss bank’s Credit Suisse’s share price, costing investors millions.
HARD CHEESE A class-action lawsuit in New York accuses Credit Suisse the bank, Thiam and Mathers of giving false and misleading information about risky investments that led to a drop in the Swiss bank’s Credit Suisse’s share price, costing investors millions.

Credit Suisse hit by US lawsuit

Credit Suisse faces a US class-action lawsuit over US$1bn in writedowns it took in 2015 and 2016 linked to its trading division, Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung reported.

But the bank says the case is "without merit". Starting in 2015, new Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam and finance chief David Mathers were caught off guard by the scale of their trading division’s illiquid trades. They were forced to write down their value.

Alibaba signs Disney deal

Alibaba Group Holding’s entertainment arm has signed a licensing agreement with Walt Disney Co that will provide the Chinese group’s Youku video streaming platform with the biggest Disney animation collection in China. Under the multiyear deal, signed between Alibaba Digital Media & Entertainment Group and Disney subsidiary Buena Vista International, more than 1,000 Disney episodes will be released on Alibaba platforms. The deal comes as Disney has faced obstacles in getting digital TV content into China.

Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS: Sanofi trumps Novo Nordisk

While Alibaba, Foxconn put $350m into Chinese e-car start-up
Money & Investing
14 days ago

GLOBAL MARKETS: Carlsberg ‘must pay market price’ for Vietnam brewer

And Sanofi to buy Bioverativ for $11.6bn
Money & Investing
21 days ago

GLOBAL MARKETS: Enormous diamond found in Lesotho

While Morocco eases currency peg to attract investors
Money & Investing
28 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
ITALTILE: Building on a better foundation
Money & Investing
2.
Taking a shine to Stellar Capital
Money & Investing
3.
GLOBAL MARKETS: Credit Suisse hit by US lawsuit
Money & Investing / Global Markets
4.
The trouble with Naspers
Money & Investing

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.