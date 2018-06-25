CHECKOUT COUNTER: Unilever’s Brexit begins
1. Unilever’s Brexit begins
Unilever says its plan to end its dual-headquarters structure and move its main base to the Netherlands means its shares are "extremely unlikely" to stay in Britain’s FTSE 100 index. In March, the Marmite maker said Rotterdam would be its headquarters — a blow to Britain ahead of Brexit. The company will maintain a premium listing in London.
2. More than a slice
Pizza chain Domino’s is partnering with towns and cities in the US to fix potholes, with the goal of providing smoother rides for Domino’s delivery drivers. The pizza company will provide grants to up to 20 towns. Hundreds of recently repaired potholes in four towns in Texas, Delaware, Georgia and California now feature the company’s marketing slogan, "Oh yes we did."
3. Television tie-up gets the go-ahead
A judge has cleared AT&T’s US$85bn bid for Time Warner with no conditions attached. The deal gives the pay-television provider ownership of cable channels such as HBO and CNN, as well as film studio Warner Bros. In a nearly 200-page decision, US district court judge Richard Leon says he concluded that the government had failed to meet its burden to establish that the deal would be likely to substantially reduce competition.
4. Rocky road for Rolls-Royce
British car maker Rolls-Royce is set to slash 4,600 jobs over two years to reduce costs and complexity at the company. The plan will remove 10% of its workforce, targeting duplication in corporate, administrative and management roles to try save £400m a year by 2020. Rolls-Royce employs 55,000 people worldwide.
Please sign in or register to comment.