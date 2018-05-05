Trump’s tax cuts may help those who hate him most: Hollywood elites

US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin, who helped oversee the tax revamp, is familiar with these sorts of co-financing deals. A former investment banker, he helped produce dozens of films, including The Lego Movie and Mad Max: Fury Road. Mnuchin said he divested his stakes in Hollywood last year, but hasn’t disclosed who he sold them to. A treasury spokesperson didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Another addition to the tax bill introduced by the Senate allows owners of US content to pay an ultra-low tax rate, about 13%, on foreign income. The provision — designed to encourage companies to bring offshore profits and intellectual property back to the US — is a triumph for an industry that licenses its products worldwide. Film and TV were responsible for $16.5bn in exports in 2016, according to the MPAA.

"Studios just got a big windfall," said Schuyler Moore, a partner at law firm Greenberg Glusker. By combining lower rates, immediate expensing and the "astounding" new rate on foreign derived intangible income, Moore said, "they’re not going to be paying taxes for a long time".

On the individual side, the most lucrative break for many Hollywood luminaries could be a new 20% deduction for so-called pass-through businesses, whose income is taxed on owners’ personal returns. Hollywood’s biggest stars generally set up loan-out corporations, which loan out their services to film, TV and theatrical productions. The loan-out can be structured as a limited liability company (LLC) or a closely held corporation (S-corporation), both of which can qualify for the new break.

Taking the full 20% deduction would effectively lower their top federal tax rate to less than 30% — but first they need to qualify.

Loopholes

US Congress intentionally excluded high-income owners of service businesses from the "performing arts" and other fields from the break. Entertainers, along with thousands of other businesses across the country, are waiting for IRS guidance to define exactly what a service business is.

"I can guarantee you that we’ll find some nice loopholes," said Mitchell R Miller, a tax attorney based in Beverly Hills, California.

Performing on stage or in front of the camera might not get the pass-through deduction, but actors could still get the break on income from merchandising, licensing and side projects, such as cookbooks, vineyards and perfume and clothing lines. Or big-name actors might bargain for ownership stakes in projects, giving them a slice of the tax benefits enjoyed by studios and investors.

A producer and director, meanwhile, might sign a contract to deliver the product of a film or TV show — rather than their artistic services. "It may change how contracts are written," said Stephen Landsman, a CPA and tax partner at Squar Milner.

One drawback for the Hollywood elite in the tax law: many are likely to get hit by the $10,000 limit on deductions for state and local taxes. And moving from a high-tax state such as California may not be the easy answer. State tax collectors can be aggressive about disputing those who claim they’ve changed residency — especially when they have strong professional links to their former locations.

The typical performers don’t have to worry about the $10,000 deduction cap. And they typically don’t make enough money to justify setting up a loan-out corporation: consistent annual earnings of at least $100,000. The estimated 43,500 actors in the US earn a median wage of $17.49 per hour — and few work full-time.

Todd Cerveris and his wife are New York-based actors who sometimes spend half the year on the road performing. They expect to pay as much as $7,000 more in taxes this year because of lost deductions.

"It effectively becomes a tax for trying to be an actor," Cerveris said in an interview from Cincinnati, where he was working on the premiere of a new play. "I’m not trying to make a killing, but I am trying to make a living, and that’s getting harder and harder."

Bloomberg