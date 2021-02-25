Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Interwaste CEO Jason McNeil

We question CEO of Interwaste Jason McNeil

25 February 2021 - 05:00
Jason McNeil. Picture: Supplied
Jason McNeil. Picture: Supplied

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Transparency is key. It will lead the agenda with a clear view of the end results. It also builds trust.

What was your first job?

At the age of 19, I was employed on a temporary contract by Interwaste and my role at that time was to wash trucks and assist wherever help was needed. Fast-forward 25 years, it was a great place to start!

How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?

My first wage was R50 a day. My wife and I had set a goal to save up for a deposit on a small townhouse, so everything went towards that.

What is the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt?

Sometimes life doesn’t go according to your plans. These are lessons and opportunities to grow. It is crucial to be adaptable and focus on the long-term goal.

What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?

Be patient with yourself. It takes time to get where you want to be.

If you could fix only one thing in SA, what would it be?

We need to improve education and have a long-term view on solving systemic issues. Education is critical to the development of our country and the upliftment of our communities.

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?

I really enjoy motorsport and should have been a race car driver! I’ve found a close alternative in online sim racing, a great escape and confirmation why I’m not a professional racing driver.

What is the one investment you wish you had made, or made earlier?

They often say: "Financial education is your best investment." I wish I had invested at an earlier age, as this leads to compounding returns in future — it is a great starting point to building success and creating wealth.

What do you consider the most overrated virtue?

Too much emphasis is placed on the virtue of magnificence (charisma and style). Charismatic leadership is important and powerful, but we should be careful not to be blinded by it. Sometimes we need to be quiet and listen more attentively.

