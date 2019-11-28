RMH UNBUNDLING: Rupert’s Remgro rabbit
FirstRand’s unbundling is a game-changer for the stolid investment juggernaut
28 November 2019 - 03:00
Remgro’s unbundling of RMB Holdings (RMH) is not the beginning of the end for one of the JSE’s oldest investment companies, according to CEO Jannie Durand.
Remgro, started by the Rupert family in the late 1940s, has after all been one of the most enduring counters on the exchange.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.