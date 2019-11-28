Money & Investing / Analyse This RMH UNBUNDLING: Rupert’s Remgro rabbit FirstRand’s unbundling is a game-changer for the stolid investment juggernaut BL PREMIUM

Remgro’s unbundling of RMB Holdings (RMH) is not the beginning of the end for one of the JSE’s oldest investment companies, according to CEO Jannie Durand.

Remgro, started by the Rupert family in the late 1940s, has after all been one of the most enduring counters on the exchange.