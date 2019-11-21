Money & Investing OCEANA Fishing for its next Lucky Star Group must buy its way into aquaculture sector — but with no deals on the horizon, investors will need to be patient BL PREMIUM

Ocean Group, which ranks as by far the biggest fishing company in Africa and on the JSE, is still patiently dangling its lines for a sizeable aquaculture acquisition.

It is the exception among JSE fishing stocks in having no aquaculture exposure.