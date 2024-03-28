What is the difference between a retirement annuity, a pension fund and provident fund, and what are the benefits of each?
READER LETTER OF THE WEEK
YOUR MONEY: How your retirement vehicle can work for you
Your retirement annuity, pension fund or provident fund can be a fantastic tax-optimisation and estate planning tool
Question:
What is the difference between a retirement annuity, a pension fund and provident fund, and what are the benefits of each?
— Richard M
Answer:
There have been many changes to retirement products over the past few years. There was the annuitisation of provident funds in 2021 — essentially making them similar to pension funds (which I will explain below). Legislation around the two-pot retirement system, proposed to take effect from September 1, will further change the rules on all of these products.
Where we stand today, an employer or company group normally offers a pension or provident fund, whereas a retirement annuity is more typically structured as an investment for an individual. You are allowed to have a combination of these products.
I think retirement vehicles are incredible tax-optimisation tools which can be enhanced even further by using the information provided in my second point above, essentially creating a tax-free retirement for many years. This is also a fantastic estate planning approach, as you can be sure these funds will be allocated to loved ones immediately on your passing and not go to your estate.
The proposed two-pot system changes the rules significantly, and will be elaborated on in future articles.
— Elke Brink, wealth adviser at R21 Wealth Management, Stellenbosch
