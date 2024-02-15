Sanlam: Making Assupol great again
The R6.5bn bid is based on nursing the life insurance company back to pre-Covid growth levels
15 February 2024 - 05:00
Sanlam’s buying spree, picking up smaller competitors, is steaming ahead.
In its latest acquisition, Sanlam is making a run for Assupol at a price tag of R6.5bn. The latter, started as a burial society for policemen more than a century ago, generated gross insurance premiums of over R5bn in its financial year through end-June, according to a statement from Sanlam...
