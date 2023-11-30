Speculation seethes on Sun cautionary
Who’s the acquisition target: City Lodge, Southern Sun, Peermont? Probably none of the above — rather, all bets are on a sports or online gaming swoop
30 November 2023 - 05:00
Not many punters would have offered odds on Sun International holding “discussions and negotiations regarding a potential acquisition”. And one that would move the needle, it seems.
After all, the group has only recently whittled its debt back to more manageable levels after incurring huge costs in developing the Time Square casino in Pretoria and a short-lived (and disastrous) expansion in Latin America. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.