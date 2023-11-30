HELP REFRESH OUR LOGO

Money & Investing

Speculation seethes on Sun cautionary

Who’s the acquisition target: City Lodge, Southern Sun, Peermont? Probably none of the above — rather, all bets are on a sports or online gaming swoop

30 November 2023 - 05:00
by Marc Hasenfuss

Not many punters would have offered odds on Sun International holding “discussions and negotiations regarding a potential acquisition”. And one that would move the needle, it seems.

After all, the group has only recently whittled its debt back to more manageable levels after incurring huge costs in developing the Time Square casino in Pretoria and a short-lived (and disastrous) expansion in Latin America. ..

