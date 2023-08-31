REITS
Nepi Rockcastle making hay as shoppers splurge
The mall owner is cashing in on its dominance in Eastern Europe, where aspirational shoppers continue to spend merrily
31 August 2023 - 05:00
South Africans who don’t have exposure to Eastern Europe are missing out on an attractive moneymaking opportunity. That was abundantly clear from the impressive set of results released last week by Nepi Rockcastle.
The mall owner, whose R136bn portfolio of 60 shopping centres spans nine Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) countries, continues to cash in on the relative strength of the region’s economy. ..
