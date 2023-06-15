YOUR MONEY: Settle credit card debt in full, or keep something back?

The residential developer has emerged as a more reliable dividend payer than many of the JSE’s beleaguered Reits
Those with the means are packing for Perth — and for Portland, Portsmouth and Portugal
Experts list fraud, waste, abuse — and brokers
The retail group is bringing prices down by focusing on local manufacturing, having invested R1bn on rebuilding capacity in the sector
Constantia is often neglected in favour of its more famous Cape counterparts. But the wine farms that wowed Dickens and Napoleon deserve better
Question:
Covid was tough and I used a credit card to the value of R120,000 and struggled to pay. It was handed over. Over time, I’ve managed to save about R130,000. The collections company has offered me a discount and brought the debt down to R85,000.
I have the money in my flexi bond. Do I pay off the debt and start saving from scratch? I will still have R45,000 left. My bond would increase, but I would get rid of a large debt looming over my head.
— A Facebook Fat Wallet Community member
Congratulations on saving the R130,000, it’s not easy out there right now and any savings should be applauded
Answer:
First off: congratulations on saving the R130,000, it’s not easy out there right now and any savings should be applauded.
As for the discount offer, first make a counter offer, and a lowball one. Offer, say, R60,000 one-off to settle. The collections company may take the view that something is better than nothing.
Either way, use your savings to pay off the debt as soon as possible. It’ll take the pressure off and enable you to start improving your credit score. You’ll still have some savings and will be able to continue building these up.
As for the flexi bond, the way they usually work is that extra money in the bond doesn’t reduce monthly contributions, unless you request that to be the case and then the excess money would no longer be available.
Rather, every month it means less interest is charged so you pay off a little more of the principal debt — hence you pay the bond off more quickly.
— Your Money team
We want to hear from you! Send questions to yourmoney@fm.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
READER QUESTION OF THE WEEK
YOUR MONEY: Settle credit card debt in full, or keep something back?
A reader got into a debt hole during Covid. Some dedicated saving later and they’ve got the cash to pay it off in full — but at the expense of their bond
Question:
Covid was tough and I used a credit card to the value of R120,000 and struggled to pay. It was handed over. Over time, I’ve managed to save about R130,000. The collections company has offered me a discount and brought the debt down to R85,000.
I have the money in my flexi bond. Do I pay off the debt and start saving from scratch? I will still have R45,000 left. My bond would increase, but I would get rid of a large debt looming over my head.
— A Facebook Fat Wallet Community member
Answer:
First off: congratulations on saving the R130,000, it’s not easy out there right now and any savings should be applauded.
As for the discount offer, first make a counter offer, and a lowball one. Offer, say, R60,000 one-off to settle. The collections company may take the view that something is better than nothing.
Either way, use your savings to pay off the debt as soon as possible. It’ll take the pressure off and enable you to start improving your credit score. You’ll still have some savings and will be able to continue building these up.
As for the flexi bond, the way they usually work is that extra money in the bond doesn’t reduce monthly contributions, unless you request that to be the case and then the excess money would no longer be available.
Rather, every month it means less interest is charged so you pay off a little more of the principal debt — hence you pay the bond off more quickly.
— Your Money team
We want to hear from you! Send questions to yourmoney@fm.co.za
YOUR MONEY: Getting around donations tax
ESTHER MUKUMBO: How to transfer wealth to your children
YOUR MONEY: Breaking up with your broker
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.