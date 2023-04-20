Money & Investing

Has Tencent lost its X-factor?

The sale of 96-million shares by Prosus had investors in the Chinese tech giant all riled up. It’s a telling sign, say some

BL Premium
20 April 2023 - 05:00 Ann Crotty

Has Tencent gone ex-excitement? That’s not quite the same as ex-growth but is probably synonymous with ex-exciting growth. After 20 years of eye-popping expansion, it’s becoming difficult to avoid the feeling that Tencent is going to be a tech plodder for the rest of its life.

Ten, even five years ago, it’s unlikely that evidence of Prosus selling part of its Tencent holding would have triggered the sort of price slump seen earlier this month. Investors are clearly skittish. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.