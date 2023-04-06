The technology group has been forced to reveal more details about its secretive PIC settlement, thanks to the JSE
Revelations that potential buyers have been shortlisted is good news for half a million people, even if the clock is ticking furiously
Judge links existence of lower rates for farmers to importance of food security
There’s good money to be had in local sports — not least as a result of the sales of broadcast rights. And while there are vast discrepancies in the kind of funding that the different codes attract, ...
All the remaining games for SA teams in the Champions Cup will be on the road in Europe
The odds are stacked against Glencore’s all-share merger bid for Teck Resources, mainly because the family trust of the Canadian group’s former CEO and chair, Norman Keevil, is against it. The Keevil family have super-voting class A shares, which, despite comprising just 1% of total shares in issue, veto subordinate class B shares.
“Now is not the time to explore a transaction of this nature,” Keevil said in an April 3 statement, supporting Teck’s formal rejection of Glencore’s merger offer. In doing so, Teck is stating a preference for a previously announced demerger of its coal assets into Elk Valley Resources...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Will Glencore win over big Teck?
Teck Resources is having none of Glencore’s R410bn merger talk; can CEO Gary Nagle make it see the light?
The odds are stacked against Glencore’s all-share merger bid for Teck Resources, mainly because the family trust of the Canadian group’s former CEO and chair, Norman Keevil, is against it. The Keevil family have super-voting class A shares, which, despite comprising just 1% of total shares in issue, veto subordinate class B shares.
“Now is not the time to explore a transaction of this nature,” Keevil said in an April 3 statement, supporting Teck’s formal rejection of Glencore’s merger offer. In doing so, Teck is stating a preference for a previously announced demerger of its coal assets into Elk Valley Resources...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.