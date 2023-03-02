BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Reinet, sell Truworths

A horrible interim performance and rising debt have clearly spooked the market — but the faithful say KAP could be a new Bidvest in the making
The audit giant was at the scene of a R12bn fraud at Tongaat Hulett. This week it settled the case for R260m, admitting no liability
Big Food got a tax break to cut grocery prices. Here’s what would have worked better
The FATF decision to greylist was both expected and entirely preventable. Years of government inaction will now count against South Africans, as the cost of capital rises, funding dries up, trade ...
Norman Catherine’s take on the gangster state features in a new exhibition, his first solo show in 10 years
Rowan Williams, portfolio manager: Nitrogen fund managers
BUY: Reinet
We’re looking to reduce our exposure to the South African economy and the rand so we are going for a rand hedge — Reinet. It’s a bellwether investment holding company and it’s still trading at a big discount to NAV. It’s a cheap entry point to get exposure to British American Tobacco, and we still like the medium-term prospects for Pension Corp, which is exposed to the UK life insurance sector. And then there’s the private equity exposure, which is the balance of the portfolio; it also appears attractive and has delivered good returns. So you get a basket of assets at a fairly significant discount.
SELL: Truworths
We are still selling Truworths. It looks cosmetically cheap but it’s squarely exposed to the South African consumer and continues with a fairly outdated business model of selling fashion on credit. The latest results overall looked good but Truworths Africa continues to go backwards, notwithstanding the increase in the percentage of credit sales. It had cost pressures, and margins went backwards … this was masked by a recovery in the UK business. But the UK consumer is coming under pressure and the South African consumer is definitely under pressure. We’ve already seen a slowdown in local sales over the first seven weeks of the financial year. There’s also a risk that the higher credit sales will lead to increased bad debts.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
PERSONAL FINANCE
BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Reinet, sell Truworths
Rowan Williams, portfolio manager at Nitrogen Fund Managers, on what the smart money is doing
Rowan Williams, portfolio manager: Nitrogen fund managers
BUY: Reinet
We’re looking to reduce our exposure to the South African economy and the rand so we are going for a rand hedge — Reinet. It’s a bellwether investment holding company and it’s still trading at a big discount to NAV. It’s a cheap entry point to get exposure to British American Tobacco, and we still like the medium-term prospects for Pension Corp, which is exposed to the UK life insurance sector. And then there’s the private equity exposure, which is the balance of the portfolio; it also appears attractive and has delivered good returns. So you get a basket of assets at a fairly significant discount.
SELL: Truworths
We are still selling Truworths. It looks cosmetically cheap but it’s squarely exposed to the South African consumer and continues with a fairly outdated business model of selling fashion on credit. The latest results overall looked good but Truworths Africa continues to go backwards, notwithstanding the increase in the percentage of credit sales. It had cost pressures, and margins went backwards … this was masked by a recovery in the UK business. But the UK consumer is coming under pressure and the South African consumer is definitely under pressure. We’ve already seen a slowdown in local sales over the first seven weeks of the financial year. There’s also a risk that the higher credit sales will lead to increased bad debts.
BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Zeda, sell MultiChoice
BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy MTN, sell Kumba Iron Ore
BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy PPC, sell Libstar
Companies in this Story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.