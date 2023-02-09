Executive pay schemes and missing institutional investors are two of the major causes of the disintegration of companies like Nampak and Tongaat, say analysts
Question:
Loads of people now work from home, but the South African Revenue Service (Sars) is refusing to allow them to deduct interest on their mortgage from their tax returns as part of their home office allowance — how is that possibly fair? This comes after rates have gone up.
— Joanne Baynham
Answer:
Sars took a tough stance against claiming for working from home in 2021, so much so that 71% of claims submitted were disallowed. Furthermore, in an interpretation note issued on March 4 2022, it said interest is not deductible.
The general approach of Sars is that people working from home are very limited in what they can claim, even more so if they own the property. Every tax return with a home office claim goes for audit, which also prolongs the time for refunds to be paid.
Remember: Sars is a tax collector, and tax collectors are seldom “fair”.
There are, however a few work-from-home hacks you could adopt:
In a nutshell: Sars makes it very hard to claim anything whatsoever for working from home. Strongly consider whether the potential tax reward is worth the stress, time and effort that’s needed.
— André Bothma, www.taxmaverick.co.za
Reader letter of the week
YOUR MONEY: Working from home — what can I claim back in tax?
Sars takes a jaundiced view of claims for home office deductions
