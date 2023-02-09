Money & Investing

EOH is one for the brave

A meltdown in EOH’s shares during its rights offer clearly got many spooked. But three major fund managers are betting on a brisk recovery

BL Premium
09 February 2023 - 05:00 Marc Hasenfuss

The recent meltdown in EOH shares would have petrified long-suffering shareholders — but probably excited punters looking for a recovery play.

The participation period for EOH’s rights offer closed on Tuesday, with the ordinary shares sitting at 148c and the nil paid letters (NPLs) at 14c...

